Warner Bros. Games Confirms ‘MultiVersus’ Crossover Video Game, Teases Characters From ‘Game Of Thrones,’ ‘Steven Universe’ & More

Game of Thrones‘ Arya Stark can go head to head with Steven Universe‘s Garnet in MultiVersus, Warner Bros. Games’ own take on the crossover fighting game.

On Thursday, the studio’s gaming branch officially announced the game by dropping a trailer for its latest title, which also hails from Player First Games. Tony Huynh, Player First Games co-founder and game director, introduced its free-to-play crossover title.

“MultiVersus emphasizes teamwork and social play with an ever-expanding cast of characters that you know and love,” he said in the social media video.

Feeling somewhat akin to the latest Space Jam film, the first look teaser touts a range of notable Warner Bros. characters and features – including Batman, Bugs Bunny, Steven Universe and Arya Stark. Other characters hail from beloved titles under the Warner Bros. umbrella including Adventure Time, Tom & Jerry, Scooby Doo and more.

Huynh also revealed that characters’ voice actors will be involved in the game. Maisie Williams, Kevin Conroy, Estelle, Matthew Lillard and others are set to voice their Warner Bros. television and film characters.

Warner Bros. Games’ announcement comes just months after Nickelodeon dropped its own take on gaming genre with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. As Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. franchise brings together various characters from its own network and beyond, Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl assembles iconic personalities from its cartoon programming onto one fighter platform.

More details about the video game will be revealed later. Watch the official announcement below.