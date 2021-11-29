Skip to main content
L.A. County Reports 7 New Covid-19 Deaths And 575 New Positive Cases; Addresses Concerns About Omicron Variant – Sunday Update

Pharrell, Kanye West, BTS And More Mourn Death Of Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh

The surprising death of Virgil Abloh, founder of fashion label Off-White and current menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, caught the world off-guard today. Abloh was 41.

Louis Vuitton and Abloh’s personal Instagram account confirmed his passing. It was revealed the Chicago native had battled cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer, for at least two years.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” Louis Vuitton parent company CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”

He is survived by his wife, Shannon, and his two children, Lowe and Grey Abloh, as well as his sister and his parents.

Entertainment and fashion personalities took to social media to mourn the virtuosic designer.

“My heart is broken,” Pharrell Williams wrote. “Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever.”

Kanye West posted a flash page to his website, dondalive.com, which read, “In Loving Memory Of Virgil Abloh, The Creative Director Of Donda.”

BTS, in the middle of their four-day concert run in Los Angeles, took to Twitter. “RIP Virgil Abloh, you will be missed. It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius,” they wrote.

Drake wrote, “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you. Thank you for everything.”

Scroll down to read how the fashion and entertainment world collectively mourn the loss of a fashion trailblazer.

