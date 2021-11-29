Pharrell, Kanye West, BTS And More Mourn Death Of Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh

The surprising death of Virgil Abloh, founder of fashion label Off-White and current menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, caught the world off-guard today. Abloh was 41.

Louis Vuitton and Abloh’s personal Instagram account confirmed his passing. It was revealed the Chicago native had battled cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer, for at least two years.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” Louis Vuitton parent company CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”

He is survived by his wife, Shannon, and his two children, Lowe and Grey Abloh, as well as his sister and his parents.

Entertainment and fashion personalities took to social media to mourn the virtuosic designer.

“My heart is broken,” Pharrell Williams wrote. “Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever.”

Kanye West posted a flash page to his website, dondalive.com, which read, “In Loving Memory Of Virgil Abloh, The Creative Director Of Donda.”

BTS, in the middle of their four-day concert run in Los Angeles, took to Twitter. “RIP Virgil Abloh, you will be missed. It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius,” they wrote.

Drake wrote, “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you. Thank you for everything.”

Scroll down to read how the fashion and entertainment world collectively mourn the loss of a fashion trailblazer.

My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine 🙏🏾,

P — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021

Rest in power @virgilabloh — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) November 28, 2021

Omg I can’t believe @virgilabloh is gone. Noooo💔💔💔 — Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) November 28, 2021

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

I’m so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I’m sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you… 💔🙏💔🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/AWReH9gqFW — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 28, 2021

RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.

It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius. — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 28, 2021

#VirgilAbloh. 1980-2021. Rest in Power, King. You made an indelible mark on this world. pic.twitter.com/2ocvD2BBZ3 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 28, 2021

The NAACP is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Fashion Icon @virgilabloh. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all the lives he impacted. pic.twitter.com/6LmFNDVn8x — NAACP (@NAACP) November 28, 2021

Rest in Power @virgilabloh … gone too soon but your legacy lives on. Stretched culture & the changed the game. Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible 🤍 — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) November 28, 2021

RIP Virgil Abloh. Damn. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 28, 2021

I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest In Peace to my brother Virgil ! You were loved. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 28, 2021