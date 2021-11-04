‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Tears Past $400M At Global Box Office

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has crossed the $400M worldwide mark, grossing $191.6M domestically and $212.5M at the international box office for a $404.1M cume through Tuesday. This makes the Andy Serkis-directed sequel the fifth Hollywood movie to top the four-century worldwide milestone since the beginning of the pandemic — and it still has major markets to come.
The Tom Hardy-starrer has been on a rampage ever since it debuted domestically on October 1, going on to a $90.1M opening weekend which is the second best ever for the month of October.
Overseas that same weekend, Let There Be Carnage went out early with Russia devouring a $13.8M start— the market’s best debut of any film during the health crisis, and Sony’s biggest opening ever there. The current Russia gross is $31.4M, making Venom 2 the No. 8 film of all time.
The following weekend, the symbiote traveled to Latin America where a $20M start was the best for the region during the pandemic. And then a week later, when offshore rollout was expanded to 41% of its international footprint, Venom set more pandemic records in Spain and Italy, while it also energized Korea with the second best bow for a Hollywood title in the pandemic era. In total, it has launched at No. 1 in 39 markets.
In other notable achievements, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the second biggest movie of the pandemic era in Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Colombia, Ukraine, Central America, Argentina and Ecuador.
As of this past Sunday, Venom 2 was tracking ahead of pandemic-era comps Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (+80%), Black Widow (+67%), and F9 (+13%) at the same point in release in like-for-like markets.
The Top 5 overseas markets to date are Russia ($31.4M), Mexico ($22M), UK ($20.7M), Korea ($17.2M) and France ($10.8M).
There has been no official word on a China release, though the last film gobbled up $269M in the market. Australia is the next major on November 25, followed by Japan on December 3.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.