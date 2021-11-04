‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Tears Past $400M At Global Box Office

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has crossed the $400M worldwide mark, grossing $191.6M domestically and $212.5M at the international box office for a $404.1M cume through Tuesday. This makes the Andy Serkis-directed sequel the fifth Hollywood movie to top the four-century worldwide milestone since the beginning of the pandemic — and it still has major markets to come.

The Tom Hardy-starrer has been on a rampage ever since it debuted domestically on October 1, going on to a $90.1M opening weekend which is the second best ever for the month of October.

Overseas that same weekend, Let There Be Carnage went out early with Russia devouring a $13.8M start— the market’s best debut of any film during the health crisis, and Sony’s biggest opening ever there. The current Russia gross is $31.4M, making Venom 2 the No. 8 film of all time.

The following weekend, the symbiote traveled to Latin America where a $20M start was the best for the region during the pandemic. And then a week later, when offshore rollout was expanded to 41% of its international footprint, Venom set more pandemic records in Spain and Italy, while it also energized Korea with the second best bow for a Hollywood title in the pandemic era. In total, it has launched at No. 1 in 39 markets.

In other notable achievements, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the second biggest movie of the pandemic era in Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Colombia, Ukraine, Central America, Argentina and Ecuador.

As of this past Sunday, Venom 2 was tracking ahead of pandemic-era comps Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (+80%), Black Widow (+67%), and F9 (+13%) at the same point in release in like-for-like markets.

The Top 5 overseas markets to date are Russia ($31.4M), Mexico ($22M), UK ($20.7M), Korea ($17.2M) and France ($10.8M).

There has been no official word on a China release, though the last film gobbled up $269M in the market. Australia is the next major on November 25, followed by Japan on December 3.