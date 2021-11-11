‘Dancing With The Stars’ Two-Time Winner Val Chmerkovskiy Says This Is “Probably” His Last Season

Skip to main content
Val Chmerkovskiy, a longtime pro contestant on Dancing with the Stars, says this is “probably” his last season on the show.

Chmerkovskiy and dancing partner Olivia Jade were recently eliminated from the show during its Week 8. He is a two-time Mirror Ball champion, winning in 2015 with Rumer Willis and in 2016 with Laurie Hernandez.

He told ET‘s Lauren Zima, “I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season? Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”

But Chmerkovskiy left the door open a crack to his return. “Life is dynamic.”

“There’s no burned bridges, there’s nothing but gratitude, again, with the production, with the show,” he said. “I hope I’ve served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it’s mutually love and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Future plans include continuing dancing, as he and brother Maks Chmerkovskiy have a “Dance With Me” company.

