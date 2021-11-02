You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
UTA Signs Social Media Star Blake Gray

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed social media star Blake Gray in all areas. The agency will help Gray find new opportunities in film, television, fashion, branding, endorsements, digital content, and more. 

Gray has amassed more than 18 million followers across all his social platforms, including more than 10 million on TikTok alone, making him one of the most-followed male creators. 

On the fashion front, he’s become a fixture at Fashion Week events around the world, appearing in the front row at shows for Coach, Prabal Gurung, Balmain, Valentino, and Dolce & Gabbana, among others. He regularly works with brands including Prada, Major League Baseball, PacSun, and Revolve.

He is represented by attorney Jamie Afifi.

