You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘TNF’ Dips With Patriots-Falcons Game But Tops Thursday; ‘Young Sheldon’ Steady To Lead Non-Sports Programming

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Kevin Feige Teases “Top Secret” Marvel Project With Cinematheque Honoree Scarlett Johansson, Unrelated To ‘Black Widow’
Read the full story

Urooj Sharif Named Vice President Scripted Programming At Showtime

Courtesy of Showtime

Urooj Sharif, who had a previous run at Showtime early in her industry career, is returning to the premium cabler as Vice President, Scripted Programming. In her new role, Sharif will be responsible for the development and production oversight of premium scripted series, including drama, comedy and limited series. She will creatively oversee all steps of development and production, as well as serving as the network liaison for projects through delivery and release.

“The entire Showtime programming team is thrilled about this homecoming,” said Amy Israel, EVP, Scripted Programming, to whom Sharif reports. “Rooj brings her excellent taste and development skills, as well as her indomitable spirit, deep relationships with talent and desire to make an impact on the culture at large. We are so excited to watch her make her mark.”

After receiving her undergraduate degree in English at UCLA, Sharif steadily rose through ranks in the industry, including a stint at Showtime in 2017-2018. Most recently, Sharif was on the overall deals team at Netflix, where she managed exclusive and first-look deals with talent and had a key role in the development and production of such programs as Dracula, The Serpent, The Stranger, the upcoming Anatomy of a Scandal and most recently, the hit series Clickbait.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad