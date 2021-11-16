You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Universal Sets Release Date For 87North Holiday Thriller ‘Violent Night’

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has slated their 87North holiday thriller Violent Night for Dec. 2, 2022.

Early December in the post Thanksgiving sleepy frame is typically a good time for studios to grab at genre audiences, i.e. Screen Gems’ 2018 The Possession of Hannah Grace and Universal/Blumhouse’s Black Christmas. 

Violent Night is billed as a “coal-dark holiday thriller that says you should always bet on red.”  The pic stars Black Widow and Stranger Things’ David Harbour and is directed by Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise).

Violent Night is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch. The screenplay is by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Uni has the pic in all territories.

Violent Night is currently the only wide release on the Dec. 2-4 weekend next year.

