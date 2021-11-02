Veronica Ferres Signs With CAA And Fourward

EXCLUSIVE: Producer and award-winning actress Veronica Ferres has signed with CAA and Fourward. Both entities will also represent Ferres’ film and TV production company, Construction Film, which she founded in 2013 as a female led label, and is dually based in Munich and Los Angeles.

The German-born Ferres can currently be seen opposite Anthony Hopkins in Zero Contact, the first feature film NFT, and has completed filming Paradise Highway opposite Morgan Freeman and Juliette Binoche for Lionsgate . Through her Construction Film banner, Ferres produced, alongside Sandra Bullock and Graham King, The Unforgivable, which stars Bullock and Viola Davis and premieres with a theatrical release in the US on November 24 and internationally on Netflix December 10.

She also recently produced Shattered for Lionsgate with John Malkovich, Lilly Krug and Frank Grillo, which will be released January 14, 2022.

Ferres began her career in the Academy Award and Golden-Globe nominated film Schtonk!, and went on to win the Grimme Price in Gold, as well as two Bambi Awards. From there, she would go on to win international awards in film and television for her acting work. Her roles have spanned the spectrum from comedy to high drama, and include Crisis opposite Gary Oldman for director Nicholas Jarecki; Hector and the Search for Happiness opposite Simon Pegg, Toni Collette and Jean Reno; and Casanova Variations with John Malkovich.