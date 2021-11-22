UK Ratings: ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ Opener Loses 3M Viewers From Last Year

The UK's castle version of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The opener of ITV’s Winter entertainment smash I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! lost almost 3M viewers from the previous year when it kicked off last night, matching Strictly Come Dancing’s results show on BBC1.

Last year’s I’m a Celebrity opened in the midst of the second UK lockdown to a mammoth 10.9M viewers, which at that time was the most-watched show of the year and was 600,000 ahead of the 2019 edition.

Last night’s show, which aired from 9pm-10.40pm, was well down in comparison, peaking with 9M and level with the Strictly results on BBC1, according to Barb data supplied by overnights.tv

It was, however, comfortably the most-watched ITV show of the weekend.

The Ant and Dec-hosted ITV Studios format, which is being filmed in a castle in Wales again this year due to the pandemic, features breakfast TV host Richard Maddeley, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips and rapper Naughty Boy.

The show will be stripped over the next three weeks, challenging Strictly to be the top-watched entertainment offering across the weekends. This year is the 21st edition of the ITV winter stalwart.