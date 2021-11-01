UK-Japan Comedy-Horror ‘Konbini Zombies’ In The Works At 108 Media

EXCLUSIVE: Production, finance and distribution outfit 108 Media has optioned the screenplay Konbini Zombies, written and directed by screenwriter Morayo Akandé, who was BAFTA Scotand nominated for her short 1745.

The film is a comedy-horror set in Japan that will be told in both English and Japanese. When the only 24-hour convenience store in a dead-end town outside Tokyo is suddenly rampaged by undead salarymen, it forces its rag-tag team of slacker clerks, led by the shy and reserved Mayumi, to step up and protect their konbini at all costs.

Justin Deimen, Micah Tadena, Matthew Wilson and Moyo Akandé will produce, with Ryo Ebe and Abhi Rastogi executive producing from Tokyo and London respectively. Casting is now underway and the aim is to shoot in April 2022 in Tokyo

The deal was brokered by Rob Kraitt from Morayo’s agency, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, and Justin Deimen from 108 Media.

“I’m really passionate about telling universal narratives and elevating underrepresented voices. I aim to deliver a bold and unique project that inspires audiences to see Japan from a new perspective,” commented Akandé. “108 Media shares this vision of amplifying strong diverse content with me, and with their wealth of experience and knowledge within the industry, they will help enrich and elevate this exciting and unique project.”