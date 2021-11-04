U2 Returns With ‘Your Song Saved My Life’, First New Track In Three Years

No tour dates since 2019. No new music in three years. But the wait is over for U2 fans – there’s finally some new music out.

The group released a new song, “Your Song Saved My Life” a cut that will appear on the soundtrack to the animated film Sing 2, a sequel that arrives on Christmas Day.

The film has another U2 tie – front man Bono will make his animated screen debut as the rock star lion Clay Calloway. He’s a central character in the story, in which koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. He has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them.

The Sing 2 soundtrack will have covers of three U2 songs: “Where the Streets Have No Name” (performed by actors Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll); “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” (with Johansson performing) and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” (a duet with Johansson and Bono.) Also featured on the soundtrack, out Dec. 17: Elton John, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, and Billie Eilish

U2 previewed its new song earlier this week on Instagram and TikTok, the latter the band’s platform debut.

There’s more in store for fans this month. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1991 album Achtung Baby, U2 will be posting archival footage from performances and tours over its career to TikTok.