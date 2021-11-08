Houston Police Chief Expressed Concerns To Travis Scott Before Astroworld Performance; Wave Of Lawsuits Hits Rapper, Live Nation

For the second time in as many days, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Piña pointed out failings on the part of rapper Travis Scott and concert promoter Live Nation at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday, where a tragic string of incidents claimed eight people’s lives and injured hundreds of others.

“If the lights would have been turned on – [if] the promoter or artist called for that – it would have chilled the crowd, and who knows? Who knows what the outcome would have been? But everybody in that venue, starting from the artist on down, has a responsibility for public safety,” Piña told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Monday posted a statement saying, “I met with Travis Scott and his head of security for a few moments last Friday before the main event to express my concerns regarding public safety.” Finner characterized the meeting as “brief and respectful.”

A stampede toward the front of the stage occurred during Scott’s set at the festival. The cause of the deaths has not been determined, but authorities have said that numerous people appeared to have been trampled.

Police have said at least one person was stuck with a needle, resulting in a drug overdose. They are investigating to see if similar incidents may have caused a panicked surge toward the stage.

On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that a Texas man was suing Scott, recording artist Drake and show producer Live Nation. TMZ reported that seven more suits were filed Monday against Scott and Live Nation, and that does not include legal action announced by George Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump, who issued a statement Sunday saying he “is representing victims in the aftermath of the Travis Scott Astroworld concert, including 21-year-old Noah Gutierrez.”

Variety reported today that Scott’s upcoming performance at the Day N Vegas Festival has been canceled. He was set to headline the festival this coming Saturday.