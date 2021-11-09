You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Los Angeles City Workers Protest Vaccine Mandate Outside City Hall

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Travis Scott Replaced By Post Malone In Day N Vegas Festival Lineup

Day N Vegas Monday night announced Post Malone as the new headline act for Saturday, Nov. 13. He replaces Travis Scott who had been slated for the slot but pulled out following the tragedy at Travis’ music festival Astroworld when eight people died during Scott’s performance.

The three-day Day N Vegas festival will take place Nov. 12- 14 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas. Malone joins Kendrick Lamar, who headlines the Friday lineup, and Tyler, the Creator, who will be the main act on Sunday.

In announcing Travis’ exit, Day N Vegas’ organizers stressed their commitment to safety.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad