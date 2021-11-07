Travis Scott Issues New Video Statement On Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott, the rapper and organizer who attached his name to the Astroworld Festival in Houston, has spoken out again about the tragic incident that claimed eight people’s lives and injured hundreds. Scott gave his first on-camera statement in a video posted to his Instagram account late Saturday night.

“I’m honestly just devastated,” Scott said, rubbing his forehead. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”

A stampede toward the front of the stage occurred during Scott’s set at the festival. The cause of the deaths has not been determined, but authorities have said that numerous people appeared to have been trampled.

Police have said at least one person was stuck with a needle, resulting in a drug overdose. They are investigating to see if similar incidents may have caused a panicked surge toward the stage. Reports indicate such needle attacks have recently cropped up in UK nightclubs

Scott said he was not aware of how severe things had gotten during his set. “Any time I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I just stopped my show and, you know, helped them get the help they need.”

Video from the concert’s live stream showed Scott stopping his set and remarking on an ambulance in the crowd. He then finished his short show.