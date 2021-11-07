Travis Scott Issues New Video Statement On Astroworld Festival Tragedy

“I’m honestly just devastated,” Scott said, rubbing his forehead. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”
A stampede toward the front of the stage occurred during Scott’s set at the festival. The cause of the deaths has not been determined, but authorities have said that numerous people appeared to have been trampled.
Police have said at least one person was stuck with a needle, resulting in a drug overdose. They are investigating to see if similar incidents may have caused a panicked surge toward the stage. Reports indicate such needle attacks have recently cropped up in UK nightclubs
Scott said he was not aware of how severe things had gotten during his set. “Any time I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I just stopped my show and, you know, helped them get the help they need.”
Video from the concert’s live stream showed Scott stopping his set and remarking on an ambulance in the crowd. He then finished his short show.
Officials in Houston said autopsies on Friday’s victims were being performed as soon as possible so their bodies could be returned to family members, with the identities of some of the dead expected to be released on Sunday.
Houston city police chief Troy Finner said his department had opened a criminal investigation by homicide and narcotics detectives. That decision came following reports that someone in the audience was injecting people with drugs.
The city’s fire chief, Samuel Pena, said several concertgoers had to be revived with the anti-drug overdose medicine Narcan.
