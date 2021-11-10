‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Pushed A Year; New ‘Star Trek’ Movie To Beam Up Over Christmas 2023

This just in from Paramount: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will no longer be opening on June 24, 2022 rather June 9, 2023.

And the new Star Trek movie they’ve been in development on won’t launch on June 9, 2023 rather Dec. 22, 2023. The pic is in development with Matt Shakman attached to direct, as we first told you.

Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Valez, Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime and Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal. Skydance is co-financing the Hasbro Entertainment feature. The pic leaves behind a weekend where Sony has the Reese Witherspoon drama production Where the Crawdads Sing and heads to a date where it will be up against an untitled Universal event film. Beasts is currently in production.

Star Trek moves to a Christmas period where Warner Bros. has their feature adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple and Universal an untitled event musical film (Wicked perhaps?). Disney still has Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars Rogue Squadron on that date. Despite the director not moving forward with the film in 2022; the Mouse House hasn’t changed the pic’s release date yet.