Tracy Morgan To Voice Early Cuyler In Adult Swim’s ‘Squidbillies’ In Final Season

Adult Swim has found the new voice of Squidbillies‘ Early Cuyler ahead of the show’s final season.

After a competitive search (watch the video below), Tracy Morgan landed the role of the balding hillbilly squid from Georgia over several Adult Swim favorites including George Lowe (the voice of Space Ghost), Spencer Grammer (Rick and Morty‘s Summer), Steve Blum (aka T.O.M. of Toonami) and Squidbillies co-creator Dave Willis.

Morgan replaces actor Stuart D. Baker who was fired from the long-running animated series in August 2020 over “extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts” disparaging entertainer Dolly Parton and Black Lives Matter.

Morgan can currently be seen starring as Tray Barker on TBS’ The Last O.G., now in its fourth season. Morgan also is an executive producer on the show. He’s probably best known for his role as Tracy Jordan in the sitcom 30 Rock (2006–2013), and for his seven-season run on Saturday Night Live, both of which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination.

The final season of Squidbillies premieres Sunday November 7th at midnight, only on Adult Swim.