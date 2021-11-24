Top Two Types Of Disneyland Magic Key Annual Passes Are Now Sold Out

Disneyland announced that a second of its four categories of new Magic Key annual passes has sold out, leaving only the two most heavily-restricted types of passes available. One of those remaining types is for Southern California residents only. That means guests from out-of-state have only one option: The Enchant Key pass at $649. Interestingly, it’s the two highest tiers of passes — priced at $949 and $1399 — that are sold out.

A Disneyland official told Deadline in a statement that those top-tier passes are no longer available, “Due to the popularity of the new Magic Key program and in order to deliver a great guest experience for all guests.”

Disney plays numbers around capacity limits and such close to the vest, but park officials noted “pent-up demand after 14-month closure” in an official statement when they raised most one-day ticket prices last month. Today’s announcement seems to confirm that assertion, as well as park leaders’ decision to increase prices.

A Disneyland official also noted, “The Enchant Key and Imagine Key – the other Magic Key types – remain on sale at this time.” Those two levels of access, however, offer a very limited range of available dates.

The official also assured, “All Magic Key holders, including current Dream and Believe Key holders, will continue to have access to Magic Key holder benefits, such as the Magic Key terrace, specialty merchandise, select discounts, an upcoming Magic Key holder month, and many more special experiences, some announced and others yet to be announced.”

It is unclear when more Dream and Believe Key passes will be made available.

The 4 Magic Key Types and their benefits are:

Imagine Key (SoCal only, $399)

-Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year

-Hold up to two theme park reservations at a time

-10% off select merchandise

-10% off select dining

Enchant Key ($649)

-Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year

-Hold up to 4 theme park reservations at a time

-10% off select merchandise

-10% off select dining

Believe Key ($949) SOLD OUT

-Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks most days of the year

-Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time

-10% off select merchandise

10% off select dining

-50% off standard theme park parking (with some restrictions)

Dream Key ($1399) SOLD OUT

-Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks every day of the year

-Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time for different dates

-Up to 20% off select merchandise

-Up to 15% off select dining

-Standard theme park parking included (excluding blockout days)

Disney’s parks and resorts division swung back into the black according to August reporting amid a slow turnaround for one of the nation’s sectors hardest hit by the global pandemic. Parks posted an operating profit of $365 million for the fiscal third quarter ending in June from a loss of close to $1.9 billion the year earlier. Revenue jumped to $4.3 billion from just over $1 billion. Per capita spending is way up, parks are pretty much at capacity, and reservations are strong.