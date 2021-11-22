Catherine Hardwicke’s Toni Collette Comedy ‘Mafia Mamma’ Pre-Sells Around The World, Cattleya Joins Ahead Of Italy Shoot

EXCLUSIVE: UK sales firm Cornerstone has sold out international territories on Catherine Hardwicke package Mafia Mamma starring Toni Collette.

The movie will follow a suburban American woman who inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire, and guided by the Firm’s trusted consigliere defies everyone’s expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business. Twilight filmmaker Hardwicke is directing.

Monica Bellucci and Rob Huebel are also starring with production due to begin in Italy in late spring, 2022. Gomorrah producer Cattleya has newly boarded as an executive producer. Additional casting is in process.

Cornerstone has cut deals with Signature (UK), Square 1 (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Dea Planeta / Tripictures (Spain), Scanbox (Scandi), and BF Distribution (Lat Am).

Pre-sales have also closed with Unicorn Media (CIS), Vertical (Eastern Europe), Monolith (Poland), Blitz (Former Yugoslavia), Belga (Benelux) and Tanweer (Greece and Turkey).

Sales to remaining territories including Australia and New Zealand, France, Portugal, Middle East, Israel, and Asia are in negotiation with studios.

Cornerstone is handling international sales and CAA Media Finance is overseeing the U.S. sale.

Mafia Mamma is a Vocab Films, IDEA(L) and New Sparta production based on an original idea by French novelist, screenwriter and filmmaker Amanda Sthers. It is produced by Collette under her Vocab Films banner together with Sthers through IDEA(L) and New Sparta’s Christopher Simon. Screenplay was written by Debbie Jhoon and Michael J. Feldman.

The film will re-unite Hardwicke, Collette and Simon who previously worked together on comedy Miss You Already with Drew Barrymore.