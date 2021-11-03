Tom Hanks Remembers Peter Scolari: Tells Jimmy Kimmel, “We Were Molecularly Connected…”

Tom Hanks appeared on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new film Finch, but took the occasion to offer a poignant remembrance of his great friend and Bosom Buddies co-star Peter Scolari, who died of cancer on Oct. 22.

“I don’t know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them,” said Hanks, recalling his first encounter with Scolari on the Bosom Buddies set. “We met, picked up the scripts, and started screwing around. I actually thought, ‘This is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove.’”

Hanks then went on to describe the next two years “at Paramount Studios on unlucky Stage 25” where the two young actors delighted in improvising during dress rehearsals, much to the consternation of directors trying to block the scenes and figure out camera angles. Hanks recalled one short-term director who angrily shouted, “If you think you can do a better job directing this show, come up here and do it,” to which Scolari shot back, “I’m on my way!”

Said Hanks, “We were molecularly connected in a way that we started speaking the same language.”

Introducing a clip from his favorite 1981 Bosom Buddies episode that featured their characters stranded in a remote cabin, Hanks said the scene displays the “ease and affection and just how much fun” the two actors had together.

After the clip, Hanks, with tears in his eyes and his voice cracking, said, “Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that.”

Watch the Kimmel segment above, with the Scolari remembrance arriving at about the 10:54 mark.