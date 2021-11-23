‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’: Zuleikha Robinson, Louis Ozawa, Okieriete Onaodowan Among Five Cast In Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Zuleikha Robinson (The Exorcist), Louis Ozawa (Hunters) and Okieriete Onaodowan (Station 19) have been tapped as series regulars opposite John Krasinski on the upcoming fourth season of Amazon Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Additionally, Derek Cecil (House of Cards) and Nancy Lenehan (People of the Earth) have been cast in recurring roles in the drama series. Production recently wrapped on Season 3, and a premiere date will be announced at a later date.

Season 3 finds Jack Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

Also starring are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November.

Derek Cecil, Nancy Lenehan Dana Patrick/Courtesy of APA

Robinson will play Zeyara; Ozawa will portray Chao Fah and Onaodowan is Adebayo ‘Ade’ Osoji. Lenehan recurs as Senator Joan Henshaw and Cecil plays Senator Morgan.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a co-production of Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. The series is executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost executive produce the third season along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

Robinson was a series regular on the second season of The Exorcist for Fox, as well as Shonda Rhimes’ ABC series Still Starcrossed and in Fox’s The Following. In features, she can be seen in Fox Searchlight’s The Namesake, The Merchant of Venice opposite Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons for Sony Classics, and opposite Viggo Mortensen in Disney’s Hidalgo.

Ozawa stars opposite Al Pacino and Logan Lerman in Jordan Peele’s Prime Video series, Hunters. His other television credits include recurring roles on Showtime’s Kidding, CW’s Supergirl, Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, among others. His feature work includes Predators and The Bourne Legacy. He’s repped by Framework, Buchwald, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Grammy winner Onaodowan can be seen in the ABC/Shondaland Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, Station 19. He can currently be seen in the Disney + feature film Hamilton as well as A Quiet Place 2, directed by John Krasinski.

Cecil, who was most recently seen on HBO’s The Outsider, is perhaps best known for his role as Seth Grayson on Netflix’s House of Cards. Other credits include HBO’s Recount and recurring roles over multiple seasons of Banshee on Cinemax and HBO’s Treme. He is repped by APA and and One Entertainment.

Lenehan can most recently be seen on TBS comedy series People of the Earth, and in recurring roles on HBO Max’s Generation, ABC’s Bless This Mess and HBO’s Veep. She recently wrapped a recurring role on the upcoming series A League Of Their Own, based on the film, for Prime Video. Film credits include Pleasantville, Catch Me If You Can and The Savages. Lenehan is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Meghan Schumacher Management.