Tom Burke Replaces Yahya Abdul-Mateen II In George Miller’s ‘Mad Max’ Spinoff ‘Furiosa’

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Burke (Mank) has joined Warner Bros and George Miller’s Furiosa, the spinoff to Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Burke replaces Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who had to part ways with the project due to a scheduling conflict.

It is unknown the exact project Abdul-Mateen is exiting over, but sources say it is a secret passion project he had been developing for some time, and production recently moved up on it, which ultimately led him to leaving Furiosa.

Burke joins Anya Taylor-Joy, who will star in the titular role, along with Chris Hemsworth. The stand-alone movie, which will reveal the origins of Furiosa, has Miller directing, co-writing and producing with his longtime Oscar-nominated producing partner Doug Mitchell. Miller’s Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner will produce.

Mad Max: Fury Road made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015 and grossed $375.2 million at the global box office. The film also won six Oscars and earned Miller a directing nomination as well as a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

The film marks the first major studio film for Burke, who played Orson Welles in Netflix’s Mank and has credits including The Souvenir and the upcoming pic The Wonder starring Florence Pugh. He is repped by WME, B-Side Management and Management 360.