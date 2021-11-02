Bahman Ghobadi’s ‘The Four Walls’ Trailer Unveiled On Tokyo International Film Fest Debut; Roger Waters Produces

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first trailer for Bahman Ghobadi’s new feature The Four Walls, which launched today at the Tokyo International Film Festival as part of its Main Competition.

The film, produced by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, follows Boran, a musician working in Istanbul away from his family. His wife has never seen the sea and he has worked for years to buy a small home overlooking it so he can bring his family to live with him. One day he returns home to find a building blocking his sea view. Now begins his fight to reclaim his lost view in the most tragic of circumstances, a fight which gets progressively harder as time goes by.

Festival favourite Ghobadi (Turtles Can Fly) directs. Starring are Amir Aghaee, Funda Eryiğit, Fatih Al, Bariş Yildiz and Onur Buldu. The film is produced by Waters, Ghobadi and Gökçe Isil Tuna, with executive producers Mark Fenwick and Kate Watkins and consulting producer Clare Spencer.

Acclaimed Iranian auteur Ghobadi has been living in exile for more than a decade. In September he penned a letter to the Academy asking for awards recognition for exiled filmmakers.