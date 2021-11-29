‘To Live And Die In Alabama’: Latest Doc In ‘New York Times Presents’ Series Gets FX/Hulu Premiere Date

To Live and Die in Alabama, the latest film in the New York Times Presents docuseries, will premiere on FX and Hulu on December 3 at 10 p.m. ET, it was announced today.

The film from director-producer Matt Kay examines the aftermath of the killing of three police officers in a shootout at an Alabama drug house. One man, Nathanial Woods, was sentenced to death for the shootings, even though he was never accused of even touching the murder weapon. The doc will examine Woods’ case in full, including allegations of police misconduct that were never raised in his trial. It will feature original reporting from Abby Ellin, Cydney Tucker and Dan Barry, along with producing from Lora Moftah.

The New York Times Presents is a series of standalone documentary films produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss exec produce the series, with Robertson also serving as showrunner.

To Live and Die in Alabama comes on the heels of such topical feature documentaries as Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, Controlling Britney Spears and Framing Britney Spears, the latter of which received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, along with the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information. The New York Times Presents also previously won the the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special) for the film, The Killing of Breonna Taylor.