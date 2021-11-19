You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

International Insider: South Korean Takeover; Netflix UK Studio Grab; Bullying And Harassment Spotlighted; Federation’s American Dream

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Kevin Feige Teases “Top Secret” Marvel Project With Cinematheque Honoree Scarlett Johansson, Unrelated To ‘Black Widow’
Read the full story

‘TNF’ Dips With Patriots-Falcons Game But Tops Thursday; ‘Young Sheldon’ Steady To Lead Non-Sports Programming

Patriots Falcons
Brynn Anderson/AP

Fox’s coverage of NFL Football’s showdown between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons lead the charge on Thursday evening. Like most live football games, the matchup, which saw the Patriots pummel the Falcons 25-0, obviously marked the highest-rated and most-watched program of the evening.

The latest Thursday Night Football game drew in a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.36 million viewers per fast affiliates. While the game rose in viewership from last week’s TNF ,it dipped slightly falling by one tenth in the demo rating.

Clearly Fox dominated the night, as it typically does on Thursday. Of course numbers are set to rise pending adjustment.

On the non-sports side of things, Young Sheldon led scripted programming and stayed pretty stable from last week. In the same hour, United States of Al (0.5, 4.63M) rose, and Station 19 (0.6, 4.64M) , The Blacklist (0.3, 2.86M) and Walker (0.1, 0.85M)  were steady.

Grey’s Anatomy (0.6, 4.01M) topped its hour among the non-sports programs, slightly down from last week’s fatal crossover event. Newcomer Ghosts (0.5, 5.42M) and Legacies (0.1, 0.39M)  were steady. NBC was in repeats for the rest of the evening.

ABC’s Big Sky (0.3, 2.75M) was steady in demo rating and rose slightly in viewers. However a repeat of CBSBull took the hour. NBC closed off its Thursday primetime with a repeat of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad