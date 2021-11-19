‘TNF’ Dips With Patriots-Falcons Game But Tops Thursday; ‘Young Sheldon’ Steady To Lead Non-Sports Programming

Fox’s coverage of ’s showdown between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons lead the charge on Thursday evening. Like most live football games, the matchup, which saw the Patriots pummel the Falcons 25-0, obviously marked the highest-rated and most-watched program of the evening.

The latest game drew in a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.36 million viewers per fast affiliates. While the game rose in viewership from last week’s TNF ,it dipped slightly falling by one tenth in the demo rating.

Clearly Fox dominated the night, as it typically does on Thursday. Of course numbers are set to rise pending adjustment.

On the non-sports side of things, Young Sheldon led scripted programming and stayed pretty stable from last week. In the same hour, United States of Al (0.5, 4.63M) rose, and Station 19 (0.6, 4.64M) , The Blacklist (0.3, 2.86M) and Walker (0.1, 0.85M) were steady.

Grey’s Anatomy (0.6, 4.01M) topped its hour among the non-sports programs, slightly down from last week’s fatal crossover event. Newcomer Ghosts (0.5, 5.42M) and Legacies (0.1, 0.39M) were steady. NBC was in repeats for the rest of the evening.

ABC’s Big Sky (0.3, 2.75M) was steady in demo rating and rose slightly in viewers. However a repeat of CBS’ Bull took the hour. NBC closed off its Thursday primetime with a repeat of Law & Order: Organized Crime.