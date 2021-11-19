Time’s Up Unveils “Reset” With Interim CEO To Exit & Almost All Staff Laid Off

Time’s Up isn’t officially shutting down, but the scandal-tainted advocacy organization will not be the same.

More than two months after CEO Tina Tchen resigned amid fallout from a hard-hitting New York Times article took aim at her group, Time’s Up is losing its interim boss, and almost all of its remaining board and staff.

In what current Board Chair Gabrielle Sulzberger today calls “a needed reset, not a retreat,” the group is aiming toward “building a more focused, transparent, and inclusive organization” after conducting an internal review of all that went sideways the past few years. What form that reset actually takes is unknown, but there’s a mere trio of staffers and a few board members onboard to keep the lights turned on. However a source close to Time’s Up tells us that the group is “serious about resetting” – again, whatever that means.

Time’s Up essentially will end its current work and programs on New Year’s Day, the organization said Friday. Roughly two dozen staffers will be pink-slipped accordingly, with severance packages running through March 1.

“They say otherwise, but it is hard to see how they come back from this year and now this,” noted an individual once close to Time’s Up upper echelon.

Roberta Kaplan resigned as Time’s Up board chair in August amid the fallout over her offering advice tio the now-disgraced governor’s administration. A state Attorney General report, detailing the allegations against Cuomo by 11 women, revealed that Kaplan reviewed a draft letter that would have attacked one of the accusers.

“We persevere,” says now-exiting Interim CEO Monifa Bandele of the once-heralded group formed in 2017. “We will not lose the ground gained for women’s equality and safety over these last several years.

The ex-Time’s Up COO took over on August 26 after former Michelle Obama chief of staff Tchen left.

“Our movement and the stakes for our entire society and future generations are so much bigger than one organization or title,” Bandele said. “We will continue to make significant contributions, both through work led by Time’s Up and beyond.”