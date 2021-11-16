Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop To Welcome Vaccinated Revelers

New York City will welcome back Times Square revelers for the traditional New Year’s Eve ball drop – but only if the partiers are vaccinated against Covid and wearing masks.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the return to semi-normal holiday routine at a press conference with the Times Square Alliance today, saying at one point that a packed Times Square will stand as “further evidence to the world that we are 100% back.”

Last year, the annual celebration was closed to in-person attendees due to the Covid pandemic shutdown, making for an eerily unpopulated event.

De Blasio said today that visitors age 5 and up at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration must be fully vaccinated and bring proof of vaccination and a valid ID cards. Attendees must also wear masks.

Children under the age of 5 must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult, said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. Attendees with accepted medical exemptions to the vaccine will be required to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event.

The Times Square ball drop is the traditional climax of television New Year’s Eve coverage.

Watch de Blasio’s announcement below at the 15:35 mark.