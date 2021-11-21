Tiger Woods “Making Progress” On Potential Comeback, Posts Golf Swing Video

Don’t count out Tiger Woods just yet. One of golf’s all-time greats, who has been out of action since being badly injured in a February car crash, showed today he’s not done.

Woods shared a video Sunday on social media showing him back on a golf course. His smooth swing is apparently still there, as the video depicted him driving a ball down the fairway. The posts are the first since April by Woods and the first action shots since the car crash that injured his right leg and foot.