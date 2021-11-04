‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Confirms “Aggressive Cancer” Diagnosis, Asks For Prison Release

Joe Exotic, the Tiger King star who is incarcerated in a Texas federal prison for his part in a murder-for-hire plot, is asking for a compassionate release because of aggressive prostate cancer.

Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after his conviction in a plot involving animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Both were featured prominently in Netflix’s hit true-crime series that explored the strange world of big-cat breeding. The second season of the series starts Nov. 17.

Exotic revealed today on Instagram that a recent biopsy of his prostate showed cancer. He is asking to be treated at home.

Exotic claimed he didn’t want sympathy by revealing his diagnosis but said if treatment fails, he wants to “enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones!” He also mentioned series co-star Baskin, saying he’s sure “Carole will have her own party over this!”