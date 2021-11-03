‘Three Women’: Jason Ralph & Blair Redford Join Showtime Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former The Magicians star Jason Ralph and Blair Redford (Satisfaction) have booked heavily recurring roles opposite Gabrielle Creevey in Showtime’s upcoming drama series Three Women, an hourlong series based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo. Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin star along with Blair Underwood.

In Three Women, adapted by Taddeo, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, played by Wise, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Creevey), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher, Aaron Knodel, (Ralph) of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Related Story Showtime Promotes Jessie Dicovitsky To SVP Original Programming

Ralph’s Aaron Knodel is a teacher in North Dakota whose presence in his student Maggie’s (Creevey) world changes the course of her life.

Redford plays Will, the alluring oyster farmer who threatens to upend the perfect world of Sloane (Wise).

Additionally, Jess Gabor (Shameless) recurs as Billie, Maggie’s spunky, loyal best friend, and one of her only supporters in the community that turns on her.

Three Women is executive produced by Taddeo, showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg has signed on to direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce.

Ralph is best known for starring as Quentin Coldwater in Syfy’s The Magicians. He was recently seen in Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and will next be seen recurring on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He has appeared on the hit series Younger, Grace and Frankie, Random Acts of Flyness, The Night Of, Looking, Manhattan and Madam Secretary. Other notable credits include J.C. Chandor’s A Most Violent Year opposite Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. Ralph is repped by Paradigm, Liebman Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams.

Redford is coming off Marvel/Fox’s The Gifted in the role of Thunderbird. He previously was a series regular on USA’s Satisfaction. Other credits include Switched At Birth, The Lying Game and 90210. Redford will next be heard on the serialized narrative podcast Unsinkable opposite John Malkovich, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Brian Cox. He’s repped by APA, Industry Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.