‘This Is Us’: NBC Unveils Teaser Trailer, Photos For Sixth & Final Season

Get ready to say farewell to the Pearsons. We’re getting a first look at the upcoming sixth and final season of NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us in a teaser trailer and photos from the first episode.

The teaser give us a quick glimpse ahead of the full trailer launch scheduled for release on Thanksgiving Day. The emotional clip features a present-day Rebecca struggling with her advancing Alzheimer’s.

The photos feature Phillip and Kate; Beth, Randall and family celebrating around a birthday cake; as well as two past photos of Jack and Kate, an intimate moment with Beth and Randall and Kevin walking on a studio backlot.

Created and executive produced by Dan Fogelman, This Is Us comes from 20th Television. The cast of the series is led by Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, who won an Emmy for his role, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

This Is Us returns for its final season on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9/8c.

Check out the trailer above and photos below.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

