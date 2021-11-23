‘This Fool’: Michael Imperioli & Fabian Alomar Join Chris Estrada’s Hulu Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli and Fabian Alomar (Mayans M.C.) have been tapped for heavily recurring roles opposite Chris Estrada in Hulu comedy series This Fool, from ABC Signature.

Written by rising Latino comedian Estrada and Corporate creators Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson and Pat Bishop, the series stars Estrada as Julio Lopez, a self-described “punk ass bitch” who still lives at home and goes out of his way to help everyone but himself. The half-hour series sees Lopez work at a gang-rehabilitation non-profit and his quest to overcome his codependency issues with his family as he navigates working class life in South Central Los Angeles.

Imperioli will play Minister Leonard Payne, the founder of the gang rehab facility Hugs Not Thugs. He is fatherly, has a bit of a hair-trigger temper, insightful and pragmatic. A former mortgage broker who specialized in foreclosures, Payne had a breakdown that started him on the road to his current non-profit, but he learned one thing along the way, which he imparts to Julio (Estrada): “I have a bad habit of focusing on other people’s problems so I don’t have to deal with my own.”

Alomar will portray Fabian, a former gang member who Julio (Estrada) convinces to join the program at Hugs Not Thugs. At first skeptical, Fabian decides to sign up and becomes an active member of the organization.

Cast also includes series regulars Frankie Quinones, Michelle Ortiz, Laura Patalano and Julia Vera.

Estrada, Weisman, Ingebretsen and Bishop executive produce along with Fred Armisen and Black-ish EP Jonathan Groff. ABC Signature is the studio.

Imperioli earned a Best Supporting Actor Emmy award for his starring role as Christopher Moltisanti in HBO’s The Sopranos. He also wrote five episodes of the show and was co-screenwriter of the film Summer of Sam, directed by Spike Lee. He was recently seen in Regina King’s Oscar-nominated film One Night in Miami after starring on NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. His other previous credits include the role of Governor Andrew Cuomo in Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora and History Channel’s Project Blue Book. Imperioli is repped by Anonymous Content and The Gersh Agency.

Known as a professional skateboarder as well as actor, Alomar was recently seen as the Portland President in the FX series Mayans M.C. and in a supporting role in the feature Flamin’ Hot, directed by Eva Longoria. He’s repped by Danita Florance, AEFH/Pinnacle Theatrical.