Thembi Banks To Direct Paramount Players’ ‘Assisted Living’ Starring Cardi B

Evita Castine

EXCLUSIVE: Thembi Banks has signed on to direct Paramount Players’ Assisted Living starring Grammy-winner Cardi B. The original spec was penned by Kay Oyegun that Paramount bought in a competitive bidding war in the Spring of 2019. Insiders add the film is still in development.

The comedy follows Amber (Cardi B), a small time crook, who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from both the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anyone to take her in. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look – her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Temple Hill and Stephen “Dr” Love are producing.

Banks has been on rising star on the directing circuit cutting her teeth with several short films and this would mark her first directing job at a major studio. She is represented by UTA, Rain Management Group, and attorney Tara Kole.

