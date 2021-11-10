‘The Wonder Years’ Premiere Demo Rating Nearly Quadrupled In Live+35 Multiplatform Viewing

After 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, the series debut of ABC’s The Wonder Years rose to a 2.56 rating among adults 18-49, growing by nearly four times over its initial Live+Same Day rating (0.67 rating to 2.56 rating, +282%).

In total viewers, The Wonder Years debut grew to 8.0 million after 35 days of multi-platform viewing, marking an increase of +4.8 million viewers/lift of +150% over its L+SD average (3.2 million to 8.0 million).

In MP+7, the premiere scored 1.82 rating and 6.4 million viewers. After four additional weeks of viewing, The Wonder Years, which already has been picked up for a full season, remained ABC’s strongest new comedy debut in two years in both total viewers (8.0 million) and adults 18-49 (2.56 million) – since mixed-ish in September 2019.

The 2.56 delayed multi-platform demo rating also made The Wonder Years premiere ABC’s highest-rated telecast of Premiere Week 2021 in adults 18-49, outscoring the other ABC fall comedies, A Million Little Things, The Rookie and Dancing with the Stars. (ABC’s potent Thursday lineup, led by Grey’s Anatomy, as well as The Good Doctor and The Bachelorette premiered their new seasons starting in Week 2).