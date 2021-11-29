‘The Walton’s Homecoming’ Scores Season High Viewership For CW, ‘SNF’ Rises To Top Sunday

On the heels of the Thanksgiving holiday, Christmas came early for the CW as its premiere of The Waltons’ Homecoming brought the network its highest viewership of the 2021-2022 season.

Starring Bellamy Young, Richard Thomas, Logan Shroyer and more, The Waltons’ Homecoming premiered to approximately 0.96 million viewers and scored a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. Though not necessarily strong enough to top Sunday primetime, the CW’s first ever made-for-TV-movie made for the network’s most watched night since April 14, 2021.

Unsurprisingly, NBC’s coverage of topped primetime. Last night’s game (3.6, 13.03M) between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens was up significantly from last week (2.9, 11.51M). The Ravens won 16-10. The night’s top viewership went to The OT (3.4,13.44M) on Fox, which followed regional coverage of various games. Football numbers are set to rise pending adjustments, as is the case with most major live events.

Among the non-sports fare, CBS’ 60 Minutes (0.5, 7.22M) scored the most viewers while The Simpsons (1.2, 3.68M) got a welcome ratings boost from Fox’s sports coverage. In between its typical Sunday programming, including The Equalizer (0.5, 5.65M), CBS mixed things up a bit with One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (0.4, 6.13M) and Forever Young: Searching for the Fountain of Youth (0.2, 2.88M).

ABC peaked with its latest installment of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (0.4, 2.53M), followed by the two-hour premiere of holiday decorating competition The Great Christmas Light Fight (0.4, 2.30M).