‘The Voice’ Tops Tuesday Ratings; CW’s ‘Flash’ And ‘Riverdale’ Steady In Returns

An elimination round of NBC’s musical competition series The Voice was Tuesday’s highest-rated show in primetime, scoring a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.61 million total viewers. That was steady across the board with both Monday’s two-hour episode and last Tuesday’s hourlong show.

CBS’ FBI (0.6, 7.36M) was the broadcasters’ most-viewed program last night, dipping a tenth in the demo week over week but gaining ground in viewers to a season high in early fast affiliate Nielsen numbers, which were released Wednesday after a delay. The FBI series’ franchise pals FBI: International (0.5, 5.80M) and FBI: Most Wanted (0.5, 5.43M) also rose in total viewers.

NBC’s rookie La Brea (0.6, 4.56M), on for the first time since the network handed it a Season 2 renewal, was steady with last week, as was New Amsterdam (0.4, 3.06M) at 10 p.m.

ABC’s The Bachelorette (0.6, 2.83) ticked up in both metrics for its two-hour episode, which was followed by newbie Queens (0.3, 1.21M) which was even with last week in the demo.

With Supergirl flying away for good on the CW last week, the network launched Season 8 of The Flash (0.2, 760,000) and Season 6 of Riverdale (0.1, 340K), both on par with their previous season finales in July and October, respectively.