‘The Voice’ And ‘9-1-1’ Lead Monday Ratings; ‘NCIS’ Tops In Viewers

Fox’s flagship drama series 9-1-1 scored Monday’s best rating in broadcast primetime, delivering a 0.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic to go along with 4.90 million viewers. The 8 p.m. drama was tied in the hour with NBC’s The Voice, which ended out its two-hour run with a 0.7 rating and 6.34 million total viewers, according to Nielsen fast-national numbers.

CBS returned to originals with the night’s most watched program, 9 p.m.’s NCIS (0.6, 7.06M), leading a lineup that included fresh episodes of The Neighborhood (0.6, 5.29M), Bob Hearts Abishola (0.5, 4.84M) and NCIS: Hawai’i (0.5, 4.98M).

The Voice was followed by a new episode of Ordinary Joe (0.3, 2.28M), off a tenth. The night’s other Big 4 freshman series, Fox’s The Big Leap (0.3, 1.40M), rose in both metrics week over week.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (0.7, 4.93M) also gained with its latest elimination episode, leading in to The Good Doctor (0.5, 4.00M), which ticked up a tenth and was steady in viewers.

On the CW, All American (0.2, 760,000) was steady and The 4400 (0.2, 680K) gained after last week’s premieres.

Fox resumes its coverage of the World Series with Game 6 tonight (8:09 p.m. ET/5:09 p.m. PT) in Atlanta, where the Braves could clinch with a victory over the Houston Astros.