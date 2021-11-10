‘The Voice’ Reclaims Tuesday Demo & ‘FBI’ Dominates Viewers; ‘Supergirl’ Rises In Final Hours

A week after the Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series championship, Tuesday primetime returned to its normal programming with The Voice and FBI leading the pack.

After understandably losing out to the 2021 World Series last week, The Voice reclaimed the night’s top demo with an 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.67 million viewers. Though the highest-rated program of the evening, NBC’s singing competition came in second viewership-wise to CBS’ FBI (0.7, 6.96M). Obviously, without a major sports event in the spotlight, the two titles rose from last week.

Unlike the two top titles of Tuesday evening, The Bachelorette (0.5, 2.46M) actually fell from the previous installation in both demo rating and viewership. Tuesday saw the ABC series’ lowest night since its season premiere in October.

La Brea (0.6, 4.62M) followed The Voice winning its hour with a significant tick up from last week. FBI: International (0.5, 5.46M) was steady as was Our Kind of People (0.3, 1.31M).

The CW’s Supergirl was up in its final hours, staying steady in demo rating but growing in viewers from last week. The first hour of the two-parter finale earned a 0.1 demo rating and .60 million viewers, while the final installment saw 0.1 rating and 0.49 million viewers. Read the finale recap here.

FBI: Most Wanted (0.4, 4.78M) closed out the evening for CBS as the most-watched program of the 10 p.m. hour. The FBI spinoff tied with New Amsterdam (0.4, 3.06M) in demo. Queens on ABC had a quiet night maintaining its 0.3 demo rating and rising slightly in viewers.