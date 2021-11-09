‘The Voice,’ ‘DWTS’ & ‘9-1-1’ Lead Monday Demo; ‘NCIS’ Tops Viewership

Monday night, post-2021 World Series, saw not just one but three titles take home the top demo rating spot. The Voice, Dancing with the Stars and 9-1-1 all drew in a 0.7 rating int he 18-49 demo, making for a three-way tie for Monday’s top show.

9-1-1 (0.8, 4.90M), which ruled last Monday’s demo, dropped slightly in both rating and viewership to level out with The Voice and DWTS. The Voice (00.7, 5.98M) remained steady from last week in rating, but dropped in viewers. Same was the case for Dancing with the Stars (0.7, 4.79M)

Additional titles in the 9 p.m. hour, The Neighborhood (0.6, 5.19M) and All American (0.2, 0.57M) stayed steady.

In the next hour, NCIS on CBS took home Monday evening’s most viewers. The latest episode of the long-running CBS series drew in a 0.6 demo rating and 7.06 million viewers, matching last week’s counts exactly.

NCIS lead the night in viewers but also ruled its hour, with The Big Leap (0.2, 1.16M) and 4400 (0.1, 0.36M) following behind. The Big Leap, which is not included in Fox’s recently released midseason schedule, saw its second-lowest audience count. 4400 dropped in both ratings and viewership.

Later in primetime, Peacock’s The Lost Symbol made its NBC debut earning a 0.3 demo rating and just shy of 2 million viewers. Dropping far behind its lead-in The Lost Symbol came in third to CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i (0.4, 4.95M) and ABC’s pre-CMA programming (0.3, 2.11M). Though bringing in a significant amount of viewers, NCIS: Hawai’i saw its smallest audience to date.