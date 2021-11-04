BritBox Picks Up North American Rights To ITV’s ‘The Tower’ Starring ‘Game Of Thrones” Gemma Whelan

EXCLUSIVE: BritBox North America has picked up exclusive North American rights to Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan’s upcoming ITV thriller The Tower.

All episodes of Mammoth Screen/Windhover Films’ three-parter, which also stars The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Tahirah Sharif and Kate & Koji lead Jimmy Akingbola, will be released simultaneously on the platform on December 1 in North America.

The series will debut shortly on BritBox co-owner ITV in the UK and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Based on former Detective Kate London’s debut novel Post Mortem and penned by Homeland writer and exec Patrick Harbinson, The Tower starts with Detectives Sarah Collins (Whelan) and Steve Bradshaw (Akingbola) being called to a shocking incident at Portland Tower in South London. Two people have fallen to their deaths: a veteran police officer and a teenage Muslim girl, and Collins sets out to uncover the truth.

Harbinson is exec producing alongside Damien Timmer and Karen Thrussell, with Paul Testar and Sherie Myers producing and Jim Loach directing.

Watch a trailer below