‘The Sinner’ To End With Season 4 As USA Network Programming Strategy Continues To Evolve

The current fourth season of USA Network’s The Sinner will be its last. The remaining three episodes will air Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, leading to an extended Season 4 — and series — finale on Dec. 1, which will wrap Det. Harry Ambrose’s (Bill Pullman) journey.

This marks another milestone in USA Network’s original programming evolution as UCP-produced The Sinner is the last remaining homegrown scripted series on the network.

The success of a string of scripted hits, including Monk, Burn Notice, Psych, Suits and Mr. Robot, helped NBCUniversal’s USA rank as No. 1 entertainment cable network for 14 years – the longest streak in TV history — in the 2000s and early 2010s.

But, as streaming’s ascend started to put a damp on linear ratings, it became increasingly challenging for premium scripted series to be sustained by the linear ad-supported cable business model. Like other basic cable networks, USA several of years ago began a programming shift away from ongoing scripted series toward more live and unscripted programming, along with “eventized” scripted projects, like the semi-anthology The Sinner, which consists of self-contained seasons linked by Pullman’s character.

USA, whose slate is led by WWE Raw and reality shows like Chrisley Knows Best, and Miz & Mrs., will have live sports as a major part of its portfolio as it is preparing to inherit most of NBCSN’s sports packages after the cable network shuts down Dec. 31. (The network also continues to rely on its off-network dramas, including stalwarts NCIS and Law & Order: SVU.)

The end of The Sinner leaves the Chucky series reboot, which originated on Syfy and has been simulcasting on USA, as the network’s only ongoing scripted series. (After a solid start — and buzz among fans of the popular horror franchise — the new series is looking good for a renewal.) There has been no word about a possible third installment of true crime anthology Dirty John, which moved to USA after a breakout first season on sibling Bravo.

Coming up on USA is the Nash Bridges revival movie, which, in success, could lead to future installments/potential series.

“It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons,” said creator and executive producer Derek Simonds. “UCP and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I’m so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose’s dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season. A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It’s been an incredible journey.”

In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.

Season 4 cast includes Pullman, Frances Fisher, Alice Kremelberg, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong with Jessica Hecht and Michael Mosley.

The debut season of The Sinner was the year’s #1 new cable series of 2017, and garnered an Emmy Award nomination (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Jessica Biel), two Golden Globe Awards nominations (Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Jessica Biel), and two Critics’ Choice Award nominations (Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series and Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series). The second season garnered a SAG nomination (Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Bill Pullman) and a Critics’ Choice Award nomination (Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for Carrie Coon).

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Simonds serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Biel and Michelle Purple through their production company, Iron Ocean. Charlie Gogolak, Adam Bernstein and Nina Braddock also serve as executive producers.