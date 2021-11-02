You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
“The Simpsons In Plusaversary”: Latest Animated Short Out Of Springfield To Premiere On Disney+ Day

Disney+ has announced that its next Simpsons short, “The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” will premiere on the streamer on Disney+ Day, which this year will take place on Friday, November 12.

In the new short, The Simpsons host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list… except Homer. With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield’s event of the year.

Disney+ Day is a global celebration of all things Disney, which will offer up new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more across The Walt Disney Company.

The Simpsons in Plusaversary” is the third in a series of Simpsons shorts from Disney+, highlighting the streamer’s marquee brands and titles. The animated short most recently released by the service was “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki”, a Marvel-themed piece featuring Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief, Loki, which debuted in July. The first film in the series was the Star Wars-themed “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap.'”

The Simpsons is an adult animated sitcom created by Matt Groening which debuted on Fox in 1989. It follows the satiric adventures of a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield, featuring the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Nancy Cartwright, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Pamela Hayden, Tres MacNeille, Chris Edgerly, Maggie Roswell and many more.

The series, produced by Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation, with Groening, James L. Brooks, Al Jean and Matt Selman exec producing, returned for its 33rd season on September 26 and has already been renewed for a 34th.

Both of the previously released Simpsons shorts are currently available for streaming on Disney+. Check out the key art for “The Simpsons in Plusaversary” above.

