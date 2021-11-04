Composer Joshua Moshier Taps Into Twisted Dynamic Between Psychiatrist & Client With Score For ‘The Shrink Next Door’ – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Joshua Moshier’s score for The Shrink Next Door, which is set for digital release via Lakeshore Records on November 12, as the first three episodes of the limited series become available for streaming on Apple TV+.

The eight-episode dark comedy based on the original Wondery podcast of the same name is inspired by true events. It examines the bizarre dynamic that unfolds between soft-spoken New Yorker Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell) and Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd), the psychiatrist who manipulates and exploits him for nearly three decades. Dr. Ike is joined in infiltrating Marty’s life by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie (Casey Wilson), and though Marty may be blind to the shrink’s abuses, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) is not. Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and WGA Award winner Georgia Pritchett (Succession) wrote the scripts for the series, which hails Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, with Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Jesse Peretz (High Fidelity, GLOW) directing.

Moshier, who composed the main title music for Documentary Now! (IFC), also previously working on such series as Baskets (FX) and Special (Netflix), looked to be nimble with his latest score, reflecting the varying tones of a series that could turn on a dime from warm and lighthearted to disturbing and dark. He’d ultimately pen not only its full score, but also its main title theme.

“When I first began imagining the musical interior world of Marty and Ike, I created seven short musical vignettes to evoke the arc of their relationship,” says the composer. “Georgia Pritchett, Michael Showalter and the entire team were incredibly supportive of these ideas, and of using the score boldly to tell this story.

“Their trust was creatively liberating, and I felt free to let the music find its own sound,” Moshier adds, “one as lyrical and heartfelt but also as dark and tangled as the relationships portrayed. I’m grateful to them for bringing me along to be a part of this beautiful series.”

Moshier began his career as an improvising pianist, performing and recording with Marquis Hill and Mike Lebrun. He developed his craft in composing for the screen through early collaborations with filmmakers in Chicago, and later as a fellow at the Sundance Institute Film Music Lab.

Lakeshore Records is the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. The four-time Grammy-nominated record label has previously released the soundtracks for such acclaimed titles as Bridgerton, Drive, Stranger Things, The Old Guard, Cyberpunk 2077, When They See Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, Les Misérables, Mandy, Narcos, Logan, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Red Dead Redemption 2, Legion, Lady Bird, Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk and The Hurt Locker, among many others.

Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal executive produced The Shrink Next Door for Gloria Sanchez Productions, alongside Pritchett, Rudd, and Showalter; Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal Productions; Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez and Aaron Hart for Wondery; and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media. Original podcast host Joe Nocera served as co-executive producer on the series.

New episodes will air weekly on Fridays, following the series’ premiere, through December 17. Check out Moshier’s “End Titles Suite” for The Shrink Next Door above.