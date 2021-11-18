You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Time Studios Expands Documentary Division, Launches Kids & Family Programming Arm As It Surpasses $70 Million In Revenue

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jonah Hill To Play Jerry Garcia In Martin Scorsese-Directed Grateful Dead Pic For Apple
Read the full story

‘The Santos Of Chicago’ Latinx Family Drama From Jorge Reyes, Pharrell Williams & Ben Silverman In Works At NBC

Jorge A. Reyes, Pharrell Williams and Ben Silverman
(L-R) Jorge A. Reyes, Pharrell Williams and Ben Silverman Courtesy of James Thompson; Mega; Propagate Content

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing drama The Santos of Chicago, from Jorge A. Reyes, Pharrell Williams, and Ben Silverman of Propagate.

The Santos of Chicago, loosely based on members of Reyes’ family, is described as This is Us/Brothers and Sisters meets The West Wing.

It follows the lives and loves of six Afro-Latinx siblings, led by the two eldest sisters who, during their insurgent run for Congress, will become the Latina Jack and Bobby Kennedy. This leads their siblings to pursue success in their own fields, leading them on a surprising, tumultuous journey as their ordinary family transforms into an American dynasty.

Executive producing are Silverman, Howard Owens and Rodney Farrell for Propagate Content, Williams and Mimi Valdes for I Am Other Productions and Reyes. Shani Saxon serves as co-executive producer, Verky Baldonado as co-producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Related Story

'Mexican Beverly Hills' Family Comedy From Erick Galindo, Aaron Izek, and Wilmer Valderrama In Works At CBS

Reyes most recently worked on the USA Network drama Queen of the South. He also created the praised UPN series Kevin Hill, starring Taye Diggs and Christina Hendricks.

Williams has produced some notable movies including Rick Famuyiwa’s Sundance and Cannes feature Dope; 20th Century Fox’s $236M-grossing Hidden Figures, for which Williams received an Oscar Best Picture nomination; and the 2017 biopic Roxanne, Roxanne, about New York teenage hip-hop artist Lolita “Roxanne Shanté” Gooden.

Williams also was Oscar-nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Happy” from Despicable Me 2 back in 2014.

Silverman is the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning executive producer of The OfficeJane The VirginUgly BettyThe Biggest Loser, as well as, through Propagate, the CW’s Charmed reboot, and this season’s Our Kind of People on Fox, and Untold on Netflix.

Reyes is repped by Verve, Zero Gravity Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Williams and Silverman are repped by WME.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad