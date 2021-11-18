‘The Santos Of Chicago’ Latinx Family Drama From Jorge Reyes, Pharrell Williams & Ben Silverman In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing drama The Santos of Chicago, from Jorge A. Reyes, Pharrell Williams, and Ben Silverman of Propagate.

The Santos of Chicago, loosely based on members of Reyes’ family, is described as This is Us/Brothers and Sisters meets The West Wing.

It follows the lives and loves of six Afro-Latinx siblings, led by the two eldest sisters who, during their insurgent run for Congress, will become the Latina Jack and Bobby Kennedy. This leads their siblings to pursue success in their own fields, leading them on a surprising, tumultuous journey as their ordinary family transforms into an American dynasty.

Executive producing are Silverman, Howard Owens and Rodney Farrell for Propagate Content, Williams and Mimi Valdes for I Am Other Productions and Reyes. Shani Saxon serves as co-executive producer, Verky Baldonado as co-producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Reyes most recently worked on the USA Network drama Queen of the South. He also created the praised UPN series Kevin Hill, starring Taye Diggs and Christina Hendricks.

Williams has produced some notable movies including Rick Famuyiwa’s Sundance and Cannes feature Dope; 20th Century Fox’s $236M-grossing Hidden Figures, for which Williams received an Oscar Best Picture nomination; and the 2017 biopic Roxanne, Roxanne, about New York teenage hip-hop artist Lolita “Roxanne Shanté” Gooden.

Williams also was Oscar-nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Happy” from Despicable Me 2 back in 2014.

Silverman is the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning executive producer of The Office, Jane The Virgin, Ugly Betty, The Biggest Loser, as well as, through Propagate, the CW’s Charmed reboot, and this season’s Our Kind of People on Fox, and Untold on Netflix.

Reyes is repped by Verve, Zero Gravity Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Williams and Silverman are repped by WME.