‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Releases Teaser

Can I get an Amen? After a two-year delay caused by the pandemic, HBO is resurrecting The Righteous Gemstones. It’s the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, and will start its nine-episode second season with two back-to-back shows on Sunday, Jan. 9 from 10 PM-11:25 PM ET/PT.

The premiere will be followed by additional half-hour episodes on subsequent Sundays at the same time. The series debuts on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The series was created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride (HBO’s Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down), marking his third HBO comedy series from Rough House Pictures. McBride collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also serve as executive producers and directors.

Season two finds the Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.

Returning cast includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect) as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson (HBO’s Vice Principals) as Judy Gemstone, John Goodman (HBO’s Treme, The Connors) as Eli Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman (Longmire) as Amber Gemstone, Tony Cavalero (School of Rock) as Keefe Chambers, Tim Baltz (Drunk History) as BJ, Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart) as Gideon Gemstone and Greg Alan Williams (Greenleaf) as Martin Imari.

Recurring cast includes Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, Jody Hill as Levi, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone and Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone.

New recurring cast additions this season include Jason Schwartzman as Thaniel Block, Eric Roberts as Junior, Eric Andre as Lyle Lissons and Jessica Lowe as Lindy Lissons.



Season two is executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; and consulting produced by Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas.