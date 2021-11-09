‘The Resident’: Aneesha Joshi Joins Fox Medical Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: It will be a family affair on the set of Fox’s The Resident. Aneesha Joshi will join her sister, series regular Anuji Joshi, on the medical drama. Aneesha will recur as Padma Devi, the sister of Dr. Leela Devi, played by her real-life sister Anuja.

Joshi’s Padma Devi shakes things up in Leela’s life when she comes to visit. Her character will be introduced in tonight’s episode.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Season 4 saw many highs and lows as the heroes at Chastain struggled to overcome the impossible, including the unprecedented and devastating Covid-19 pandemic. Now in Season 5, doctors continue to save patients and fight corruption in the healthcare system, this time with a partner. The alliance with Big Pharma that found a cure for sickle cell disease last season proves to be a very sharp double-edged sword. The season kicks off when a mysterious ransomware attack threatens the hospital, and Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) and Chastain’s recently appointed CEO, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), must make high-stakes, split-second decisions with lives in the balance.

The Resident is produced by 20th Television. The series’ executive producers include Amy Holden Jones, Peter Elkoff, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, Antoine Fuqua and Marc Halsey.

Joshi most recently guest-starred in MacGyver. Her film credits include I’ll Meet You There and Padmaavat. She’s repped by Bowery Artists.