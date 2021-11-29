‘The Outlaws’: Amazon Renews Stephen Merchant & Elgin James Series Ahead Of U.S. Debut

Amazon has renewed The Outlaws ahead of its U.S. series premiere in 2022.

The comedy-thriller from Stephen Merchant and Elgin James—a co-production between the Amazon Studios and BBC One—has already aired in its entirety in the UK. Season 2 is set to air in multiple territories (including the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries) following its freshman turn in the U.S.

The Outlaws follows seven strangers from different walks of life who are forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol, England.

Stars include Merchant, Christopher Walken, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalola, Nina Wadia, Tom Hanson, and Aiyana Goodfellow. All are set to return for Season 2.

For its sophomore season, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences—but now they must face the fallout from their actions. If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken. The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins.

“I am overwhelmed by the wonderful response to The Outlaws,” Merchant said in a statement. “Audiences have fallen in love with the characters as much as I have and my Twitter feed is inundated with people asking for updates on Series Two, so I’m delighted to confirm the entire gang will return for more adventures. If we made The Outlaws sweat in Series One, we’re really turning the heat up the second time ‘round.”

Executive producers include Merchant for Four Eyes, Luke Alkin, and Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice for Big Talk. Tanya Qureshi is the commissioning editor for the BBC. Directors are John Butler and Alicia MacDonald. Frances du Pille is producing, with series producer Nickie Sault.