‘The Outlaws’ Producer Big Talk Lands UKTV Alien Drama From ‘Ghosts’ Stars Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond

EXCLUSIVE: The Outlaws producer Big Talk has secured a two-hour UKTV feature about aliens invading the Earth from Ghosts’ Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond.

Airing next year on Dave, We Are Not Alone is set six weeks after an alien invasion and explores the culture clash between humankind and its new alien masters, who are trying to make sense of a planet so confusing that its inhabitants can’t even agree which side of the road to drive on.

Writers Rickard and Willbond, who play Robin and The Captain respectively in BBC1 hit comedy Ghosts and are also part of the writing team on the BBC and CBS version, said they had “never attempted anything so ambitious or ridiculous.”

Big Talk CEO Kenton Allen said: “Shining a light on how stupid humans are, through the prism of some stupid Aliens, with the amazing crew we have assembled, will be stupidly good fun.”

Casting will be announced shortly for the feature, which is being directed by Brain in Gear’s Fergal Costello and exec produced by Big Talk’s Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice and Victoria Grew.

BBC Studios is distributing internationally and Deadline understands the project is seeking a US co-pro partner. Ghosts was picked up by CBS and aired last month.

Friday Night Dinner producer Big Talk most recently saw BBC1’s Outlaws and The Goes Wrong Show airing in primetime. The former gained national headlines when lead Christopher Walken painted over a genuine Banksy graffiti piece in the finale.