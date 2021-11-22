‘The Night Agent’: Gabriel Basso & Luciane Buchanan To Star In Netflix Political Thriller Series

Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy) and Luciane Buchanan (The New Legends of Monkey) are set as the leads in The Night Agent, Netflix’s political conspiracy thriller series created by Shawn Ryan based on author Matthew Quirk’s 2019 New York Times bestseller.

Written by Ryan, inspired by Quirk’s novel, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent (Basso) who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Basso’s Peter Sutherland is low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning an emergency hotline for American spies. When a call comes in from a terrified civilian, Rose Larkin (Buchanan), Peter must protect Rose and work with her to uncover the conspiracy that threatens to rock the nation.

Buchanan’s Rose Larkin is a young tech CEO who has fallen on hard times and has retreated to her aunt and uncle’s house to reassess her life. When assassins come for her aunt and uncle, Rose learns they were not who they pretended to be, and barely escaping, finds herself with Peter, running for their lives.

Seth Gordon is set to direct the first episode of the series, which comes from Sony Pictures Television Studios, where Ryan and Gordon are under overall deals.

Ryan will serve as showrunner of the 10-episode series, which he will executive produce via his MiddKid Productions.

Gordon will executive produce through his Exhibit A banner. Also executive producing The Night Agent are MiddKid Production’s Marney Hochman, Exhibit A’s Julia Gunn as well as Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou from Project X and David Beaubaire for Sunset Lane Media. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

Basso most recently starred as J.D. Vance alongside Amy Adams and Glenn Close in the Oscar-nominated Hillbilly Elegy. He previously co-starred in J.J. Abrams’s Super 8, Jordan Vogt-Robert’s The Kings of Summer and The Whole Truth opposite Keanu Reeves. He’s repped by WME and Sugar23.

Buchanan’s credits include Netflix series The Legends of Monkey and New Zealand’s Filthy Rich series. She’s repped by Gail Cowan Management in New Zealand, Management 360 and Luber Roklin Entertainment.