‘The Missing’: Jeff Wilbusch To Lead Peacock Series From David E. Kelley

JEFF WILBUSCH
Dustin Aksland

Jeff Wilbusch is set to lead Peacock’s The Missing from David E. Kelley, an eight-episode crime drama series based on Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani’s international bestselling novel The Missing File.

Wilbusch will portray Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct.

Written by Kelley, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, The Missing tells the story of Detective Avraham (Wilbusch), whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

Kelly’s producing partner Matthew Tinker also executive produces with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv, and Mishani. The Missing is produced by Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of Keshet International, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.

Wilbusch recently completed work in the Netflix limited series Breathe in the role of Danny, a lawyer and love interest of the project’s lead character. He previously starred opposite Ruth Wilson in the HBO Original Film, Oslo.

