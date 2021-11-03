‘The Mattachine Family’: Nico Tortorella, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Carl Clemons-Hopkins & Emily Hampshire To Star In Drama Exec Produced By Zach Braff

EXCLUSIVE: Nico Tortorella (Younger, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fuller House, Mamma Mia!), Emmy nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks, Candyman) and Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek, Chapelwaite) have signed on to star in The Mattachine Family, a drama executive produced by Zach Braff (Going in Style, Garden State). The film is currently in production.

The first feature from video and commercial director Andy Vallentine centers on the relationship between Thomas (Tortorella) and Oscar (Di Pace). While the pair are very much in love, they find, after their first foster child returns to his birth mother, that they have different ideas about what it means to make a family.

Vallentine is directing from a script by his husband Danny Vallentine, which is based on a story by the pair.

Jake Choi (Lust Life Love, Single Parents), Annie Funke (This Is Us, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Welcome to the Dollhouse) and Cloie Wyatt Taylor (Yes Day, Shameless) will round out the cast of the film, which Andy Vallentine is producing with Mike Diaz, Scot Boland, Siddharth Ganji and Cameron Hutchison.

